Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $20.93

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $21.51. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 447 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $205,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

