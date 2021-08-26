Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $91,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $317.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

