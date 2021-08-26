Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $114.65 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521,718 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $114,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNP opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.