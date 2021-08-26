Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $130.34 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858,044 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $130,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

