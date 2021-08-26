Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,724 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $104,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $669.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

