Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 30,187 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $100,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.76. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $282.58. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

