Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $125,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

