Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 471,354 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471,354 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of American International Group worth $95,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in American International Group by 302.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in American International Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $11,298,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

