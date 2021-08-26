RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

