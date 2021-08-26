RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWEOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.