Ryan D. Taylor Sells 83,061 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 83,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,988,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,092,752.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

