salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 4.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.44.

NYSE:CRM traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

