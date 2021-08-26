salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.79. 18,857,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
