salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.79. 18,857,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

