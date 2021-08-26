salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $300.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.74.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.