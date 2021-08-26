salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $300.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.74.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

