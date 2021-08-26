salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.