Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.35 ($36.88).

Several research analysts recently commented on SZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SZG traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.90 ($37.53). 239,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is €28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

