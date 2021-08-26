Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 155.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SGMO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

