Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 963,661 shares.The stock last traded at $41.41 and had previously closed at $41.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

