Savant Capital LLC Acquires 233 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.