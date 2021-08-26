Savant Capital LLC Buys 612 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

