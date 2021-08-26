Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $157.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

