Savant Capital LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.13. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

