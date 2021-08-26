ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $901.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.