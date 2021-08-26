Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.34. 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,940. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.