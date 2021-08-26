Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,603,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

