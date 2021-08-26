Scry.info Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $167,618.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

