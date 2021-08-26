SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SCYX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis decreased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.12. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.