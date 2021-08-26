Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

