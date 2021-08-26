Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,798,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,311,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

