Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.55

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 47319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.29.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

