SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,296.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.85), with a volume of 1091433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

Several analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,188.14. The firm has a market cap of £15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

