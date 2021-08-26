Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 164.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 95,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

