Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

