Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.16.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $353.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.61. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

