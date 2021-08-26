Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $153.81 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $187.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

