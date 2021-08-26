Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,859.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,866.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,663.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

