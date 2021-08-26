Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

