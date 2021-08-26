SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SLQT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43. SelectQuote has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

