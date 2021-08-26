SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SLQT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

