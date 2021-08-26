SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SelectQuote stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.