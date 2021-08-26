Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.57.

SRE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.22. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

