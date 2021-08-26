SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $22.83. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 820 shares.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,970.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

