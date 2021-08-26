Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $277,799.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

