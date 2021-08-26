Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $167.31. 496,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,939. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

