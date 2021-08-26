Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 425 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.20. 70,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,986. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

