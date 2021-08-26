SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

SGS stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

