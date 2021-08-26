Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 101,372 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BGY opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.