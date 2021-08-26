Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period.

EDD stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

