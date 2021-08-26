Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

