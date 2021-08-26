Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 68.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,923 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

